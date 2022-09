We Are China

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Macao

Xinhua) 10:47, September 11, 2022

People view illumination installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Senado Square in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A woman takes selfies with an illumination installation during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Senado Square in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People view illumination installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Senado Square in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An illumination installation is seen during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Senado Square in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People take photos while seeing illumination installations at Senado Square on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit a shopping fair on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival in south China's Macao, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

