Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across world

Xinhua) 09:10, September 11, 2022

Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Vansy Kuamua (1st L) tries Chinese tea during the Mid-Autumn Festival evening event in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 9, 2022. A Chinese movie show and the Mid-Autumn Festival evening were held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday by the China Cultural Center in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Guests learn to make mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival evening event in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 9, 2022. A Chinese movie show and the Mid-Autumn Festival evening were held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday by the China Cultural Center in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows lanterns celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People make lanterns during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People take part in the Mid-Autumn Festival Workshop 2022 at the China Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A full moon peeks through the clouds during the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Marina Barrage Park in Singapore, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People hold lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Marina Barrage Park in Singapore, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People hold lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Marina Barrage Park in Singapore, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

