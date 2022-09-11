Full moon seen across China on Mid-Autumn Festival
A full moon rises above the Langshan National Forest Park in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2022. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)
Tourists watch the full moon at the Mingsha Mountain scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2022. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Feng Jiangjiang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
A full moon rises above the Yingtianmen site museum of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. Sept. 10, 2022. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)
A full moon rises above the Yuejiang Tower in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2022. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)
A full moon rises behind Huanghelou, or Yellow Crane Tower, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 10, 2022. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)
Photos
