Chinese in New Zealand celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 11:28, August 31, 2023

WELLINGTON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Chinese community as well as New Zealand political leaders gathered at New Zealand's Parliament Building to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

This event was organized by the Federation of the New Zealand Chinese Association, and co-organized with New Zealand Charitable Association and the Christchurch Guangdong Association Wednesday night.

Minister Counsellor Wang Genhua, who is also charge d'affaires in the Chinese embassy, said in his speech that there is huge room for cooperation between the two countries and the development of China-New Zealand relations is full of hope and will continue to move forward.

Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Greg O'Connor wished the Chinese a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. He stressed that the Chinese immigrants to New Zealand had become a key part of New Zealand's diverse communities, making important contributions to New Zealand's development.

Steven Wong, chairman of the Federation of the New Zealand Chinese Association, vowed to further boost the long-standing friendship between the diverse communities in New Zealand.

Guests of the event included members of parliament from the governing Labor Party, the opposition National Party and Chinese community leaders.

Chinese cultural performances, such as Guzheng and Erhu musical instruments, adorned the celebration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)