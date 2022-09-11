Chinese community in Nigeria marks Mid-Autumn Festival

LAGOS, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Chinese nationals living Nigeria on Friday night celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, the Mid-Autumn Festival with songs and dances, amid a copious flow of food and beverages.

At a five-and-a-half-hour gala, which was held at the famous Oriental Hotel in Lagos, artists from the Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, the Nigeria Dance Troupe, and artists from major tribes in Nigeria staged a variety of traditional music, dances and songs.

An audience of about 500 people attended the gala, including Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun, the Consul General of China in Lagos Chu Maoming, and some senior officials from Nigeria's ministry of information and culture, and ministry of science, technology and innovation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cui Jianchun said both countries had gone through many historical events and helped each other to bring peace, development and growth in all sectors, which brought significant benefits to the peoples of the two countries as well as world peace and progress.

The envoy, who said China and Nigeria enjoy historical relations that are growing from strength to strength, also expressed support for Nigeria's efforts to maintain development and stability.

Ni Mengxiao, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, told Xinhua that the development of the bilateral ties between both countries has greatly contributed to the social and economic development of Nigeria.

"China and Nigeria are good friends, partners, and brothers. A good relationship between the two nations has brought tons of benefits to our people and countries, and it contributes to peace and development regionally and globally," he said.

Other speakers at the event, including the wife of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, stressed that they expect stronger cooperation and more progress in China-Nigeria relations.

They said China has been critical in supporting Nigeria in building key infrastructure projects like railways, roads, hospitals, among others.

The performance received strong support from viewers. Each of the performances drew hearty rounds of applause from the audience.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals.

