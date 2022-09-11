Cuba celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with Chinese cultural activities

Xinhua) 13:13, September 11, 2022

HAVANA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cubans and Chinese residents of the island celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival in Havana's Chinatown on Saturday.

In San Fan Con square, participants enjoyed Chinese table games, traditional painting and calligraphy exhibitions, martial arts demonstrations, musical performances, and massage sessions.

Marking the autumn harvest, the Mid-Autumn Festival is held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Saturday this year.

A competition focused on making traditional Chinese mooncakes, which symbolize family reunion, was also held at the popular plaza, which is decorated with red lanterns.

Chinese language student Camila Feliz, 23, told Xinhua that this was a good opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture and traditions.

"It is a good moment to express solidarity, support, and a sense of togetherness," she said. "This festival sends a strong message of peace."

"Since ancient times, the Chinese people have had a special relationship with the moon. We are having a lot of fun eating mooncakes," said Yorbelis Rosell, Cuban director of Confucius Institute in Havana.

Teresa Maria Li, director of the House of Chinese Arts and Traditions, said this celebration enhances the cultural and historical bonds between China and Cuba. "We are tasting a bit of China. This is one of the most important Chinese festivals and we are proud of being part of it," she said.

This was the first time that the festival was celebrated offline in Cuba since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

