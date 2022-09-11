Children celebrate Mid-Autumn festival at quake relief shelter in Sichuan

新华网) 13:16, September 11, 2022

Volunteer Gu Xiaoxin (2nd L) and Sun Yan (3rd L) make creative "mooncakes" with children at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Children from Detuo town make creative "mooncakes" with plasticine in a "tent classroom" at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Children from Detuo town make creative "mooncakes" with plasticine at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Volunteer Gu Xiaoxin gives a lesson in a "tent classroom" at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A volunteer plays a game with children in a "tent classroom" at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A child from Detuo town helps volunteers blow up balloons at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ni Peiyao, a 10-year-old girl from Detuo town, shows a painting she drew in a "tent classroom" at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high School in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows children and volunteers playing games at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Volunteer Sun Yan (C) draws pictures with children in a "tent classroom" at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, more than 800 villagers in Detuo Town, including about 50 children, were temporarily relocated in Luding No. 2 high school. Since September 6th, 11 teachers from Luding's kindergartens and 10 college and high school students have volunteered to take care of these children. These volunteers bought balloons, stickers, stationery and other supplies, and changed three tents into classrooms where volunteers accompanied children to draw pictures, play games and make creative "mooncakes" to spend the Mid-Autumn festival on September 10th, which is also China's Teachers' Day. Later, volunteers will continue to take care of these children and tutor them in those "tent classrooms". (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)