Celebrations held in Berlin to mark upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
(Xinhua) 14:54, September 24, 2023
People perform dragon dance during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
An actor performs during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
An actor performs during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
