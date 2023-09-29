China sees peak travel, tourism season during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday

September 29, 2023

A passenger poses for photos in front of flower decorations at Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 27, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Passengers wait to board trains at Changchun Railway Station in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Passengers go through ticket gates at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers wait to board trains at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Passengers wait to board trains at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member helps a visually impaired passenger at Changchun Railway Station in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Passengers are seen at the square in front of Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers prepare to board a train at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers wait to board trains at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Passengers are seen at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board trains at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers wait to board trains at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers walk at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers wait to enter the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A staff member helps passengers at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2023. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

