Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Laos attract appreciation for Chinese culture

Xinhua) 10:56, September 29, 2023

VIENTIANE, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Celebrations leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday, have attracted appreciation for Chinese culture in Laos.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, has been observed by people of Chinese origin for thousands of years, usually marked by family reunions, a full moon viewing and the consumption of mooncakes.

On Sept. 23, cultural performances were organized in the Lao capital Vientiane on the theme of "Group Opera Singing under the moonlight."

On Sept. 12, the Chinese cultural Center in Laos collaborated with the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) and Liaodu Chinese School to organize a flash mob performance celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway.

The beautiful singing of songs widely known in China attracted the passengers who were waiting at the station. Everyone gave warm applause and wished each other "Happy Mid-Autumn Festival" in both Chinese and Laos.

