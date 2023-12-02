China, Jordan sign MoU on Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Jordan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly promoting the construction of the Belt and Road, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The two sides will actively promote policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people ties, and further deepen practical cooperation in various fields to better benefit the two peoples, the commission said.

