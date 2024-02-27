China hands over donated ambulances, firefighting trucks to Jordan
AMMAN, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday handed over 10 ambulances and 20 firefighting trucks to the Civil Defense Directorate of Jordan.
Counselor Luo Wenjun at the Chinese Embassy in Jordan, Anwar Al Tarawneh, assistant to the Jordanian Public Security Director, and Director of Jordan's Civil Defense Mohammad Al Omari attended the handover ceremony in Amman.
"Security stands as the cornerstone of global well-being. Both China and Jordan are committed to the principle of prioritizing the lives and safety of our people," Luo Wenjun said in an address to the ceremony.
Luo added that the donated ambulances and trucks exemplify the strengthened bilateral security cooperation in ensuring the safety of lives and property between the two nations.
For his part, Al Omari, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for its support to the Civil Defense Directorate and hoped that the two sides would continue to strengthen cooperation.
