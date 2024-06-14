We Are China

Farmers harvest tea leaves in Menglian county, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:33, June 14, 2024

Photo shows tea trees on a mountain in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Farmers have recently been busy harvesting tea leaves at ecological tea gardens in Fuyan township, Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The county is home to 103,900 mu (6,927 hectares) of tea gardens, including 88,700 mu of modern tea gardens and 2,500 mu of ancient tea gardens, involving 14,801 households.

In 2023, the county achieved a dry raw tea output of 6,240 tonnes, with the comprehensive output value of tea reaching 1.39 billion yuan ($191.4 million).

