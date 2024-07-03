Home>>
Trending in China | Traditional Chinese delicacy: Chang'an banquet balls
(People's Daily App) 16:09, July 03, 2024
Chang'an banquet balls, or yanqiu, are traditional delicacies from Chang'an Town in Haining, East China's Zhejiang Province. Made from fish, pork, and pork skin, the delicacy boasts excellent texture and rich nutritional value. This dish is often served to welcome guests, as in traditional Chinese culture, its round shape symbolizes happiness and unity.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Eight Treasures Herbal Soup: a nourishing blend of Chinese herbs
- Chinese state councilor stresses combating crimes to ensure food security
- Ni Hao China | Chinese cuisine: Peking ducks!
- Fujian's innovations lead nation's quest for food security
- China expects bumper summer harvest, contributing to world food supply
- Trending in China | Century eggs: a time-honored Chinese delicacy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.