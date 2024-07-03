Trending in China | Traditional Chinese delicacy: Chang'an banquet balls

(People's Daily App) 16:09, July 03, 2024

Chang'an banquet balls, or yanqiu, are traditional delicacies from Chang'an Town in Haining, East China's Zhejiang Province. Made from fish, pork, and pork skin, the delicacy boasts excellent texture and rich nutritional value. This dish is often served to welcome guests, as in traditional Chinese culture, its round shape symbolizes happiness and unity.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

