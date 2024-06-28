Ni Hao China | Chinese cuisine: Peking ducks!

12:18, June 28, 2024 By Wu Chaolan, Chang Sha, Kou Jie, Xian Jiangnan ( People's Daily Online

For first-time visitors to Beijing, tasting Peking duck is a must. In this episode of "Ni Hao China," American students learn the proper way to enjoy this iconic dish, dipping the duck skin into sugar, coating the meat in sauce, and wrapping it in a pancake. By savoring each bite, they gain a deeper understanding of the enduring Chinese culinary culture.

Dozens of American students from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kutztown University of Pennsylvania recently embarked on a two-week journey in China to explore Chinese landscapes, culture and technological achievements. The tour, part of a program called "Discover China" hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University, aims to provide American youths a window to know about a real china.

(Intern Wang Lin contributed to this story.)

