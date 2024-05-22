Trending in China | Century eggs: a time-honored Chinese delicacy

May 22, 2024

Preserved eggs, also known as Songhua or century eggs, are a culinary delight in Chinese cuisine. They are a unique egg-based dish made with preserved duck, chicken, or quail eggs preserved for several weeks to several months, but not centuries, in a curing mixture of clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice hulls. This process results in eggs with patterns near the surface of the egg white resembling pine branches. The yolk transforms into a dark green to gray color with a creamy consistency and a slight whiff of sulfur and ammonia, while the egg whites turn into a dark brown, translucent jelly.

