Chaozhou in China's Guangdong recognized as UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

People's Daily Online) 14:01, November 02, 2023

Chaozhou, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, was named a Creative City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) on Oct. 31.

Photo shows a Chaozhou dim sum dish. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Chaozhou municipal committee)

Following Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou and Huai'an, Chaozhou is the sixth Chinese city to receive this designation and the second in Guangdong Province.

Known for its mildly flavored dishes, Chaozhou cuisine relies heavily on the freshness of ingredients for taste and flavor.

On the same day, UNESCO added 55 cities worldwide to the UCCN.

Photo shows an iconic Chaozhou soup. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Chaozhou municipal committee)

Photo shows a dish of Chaozhou braised goose. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Chaozhou municipal committee)

