5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in SW China

Xinhua) 09:05, November 04, 2022

Chefs prepare specialty snacks during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Chefs prepare food ingredients during a Chinese hotpot culinary skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A chef displays his cuisine creation during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A chef works on a cuisine creation during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Participants take photos of cuisine creations displayed at the 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A chef works on a cuisine creation during a Chinese hotpot culinary skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

