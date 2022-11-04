5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in SW China
Chefs prepare specialty snacks during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
Chefs prepare food ingredients during a Chinese hotpot culinary skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
A chef displays his cuisine creation during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
A chef works on a cuisine creation during a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
Participants take photos of cuisine creations displayed at the 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
A chef works on a cuisine creation during a Chinese hotpot culinary skills competition in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2022. The 5th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Thursday, during which a series of competitions are staged. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2021 World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Chengdu
- British cook and food-writer introduces Sichuan food through her new book
- China's pork supply to continue improving amid policy supports, import hikes: ministry
- Thailand's biggest vegetarian festival flaunts Chinese plant-based cuisine
- Chinese cuisine gains popularity in Africa's online platform amid COVID-19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.