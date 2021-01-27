British cook and food-writer introduces Sichuan food through her new book

British cook and food-writer Fuchsia Dunlop recently released her new book “Food of Sichuan,” sharing her story about exploring the secrets behind Sichuan food in the southwestern Chinese province, Chinanews.com reported.

Fuchsia Dunlop cooks in the kitchen of a small restaurant in Sichuan. (Photo courtesy of Fuchsia Dunlop)

The James Beard Award winner, who has been studying Chinese cuisine for over two decades, hopes that the book will give readers of the English-speaking world a better understanding of China’s cooking culture, while admitting that Sichuan’s culinary culture is so profound and broad it cannot be thoroughly explained in one book.

Covering a wide range of topics, including local cooking tools, seasonings and recipes of 200 popular Sichuan dishes from street snacks to banquet dishes, country-style dishes and home-made food, the book contains signature dishes, such as twice-cooked pork, mapo tofu and some of her favorites, such as steamed pork with rice flour.

Photo shows the kitchen of Fuchsia Dunlop’s home in London, UK. (Photo/Fuchsia Dunlop)

Dunlop had her first encounter with Sichuan cuisine during a trip to China in the 1990s. In 1994, she got a scholarship and became a student at Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan. Falling in love with Sichuan food, she took three months to study it at a local cooking school, while visiting local restaurants, street stalls and greasy spoons.

Dunlop introduced that Sichuan food meant a whole lot to her. Through studying and cooking, she accumulated much experience, met new friends and had a better understanding of China’s culture and history. Most importantly, she has tasted a host of delicacies.