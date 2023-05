Culinary competition held in Xianju, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:07, May 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows chefs cooking local specialties during a culinary competition in Tianshi Township, Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The culinary competition attracted many tourists to enjoy the delicacies. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Chefs cook local specialties during a culinary competition in Tianshi Township, Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The culinary competition attracted many tourists to enjoy the delicacies. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

