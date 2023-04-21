Explore Shandong cuisine in 30 seconds

(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 21, 2023

As an important component of Chinese culinary art, Shandong cuisine, boasts a long history and far-reaching impact. Shangdong cuisine is famous for its wide use of different ingredients and methods.

