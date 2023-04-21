Home>>
Explore Shandong cuisine in 30 seconds
(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 21, 2023
As an important component of Chinese culinary art, Shandong cuisine, boasts a long history and far-reaching impact. Shangdong cuisine is famous for its wide use of different ingredients and methods.
(Video editors: Gao Yuan and Du Ying; Source: SDChina.com)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.