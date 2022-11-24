Languages

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Highly nutritious traditional Chinese cuisine

(People's Daily App) 16:40, November 24, 2022

The richness of the ingredients makes Chinese cuisine highly nutritious and diverse. Check out these delicious traditional Chinese cuisines made of motherwort, thistle, osmanthus and other ingredients.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

