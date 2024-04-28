Trending in China | Carp blanketed in baked noodles

(People's Daily App) 15:36, April 28, 2024

The dish, "carp blanketed in baked noodles," hails from Kaifeng, Central China's Henan Province, and is renowned as one of the ten most famous provincial dishes. What sets it apart is the fusion of two culinary delights: the tangy sweetness of fish and the delicate texture of dragon whisker noodles. This delightful combination of sweet and sour fish with crispy noodles has earned the nickname "eating dragon meat and dragon whiskers." Are you tempted to take a bite?

(Video source: Kuaishou)

