Home>>
Trending in China | Carp blanketed in baked noodles
(People's Daily App) 15:36, April 28, 2024
The dish, "carp blanketed in baked noodles," hails from Kaifeng, Central China's Henan Province, and is renowned as one of the ten most famous provincial dishes. What sets it apart is the fusion of two culinary delights: the tangy sweetness of fish and the delicate texture of dragon whisker noodles. This delightful combination of sweet and sour fish with crispy noodles has earned the nickname "eating dragon meat and dragon whiskers." Are you tempted to take a bite?
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Fairy tofu: Green, clear and delicious
- Premium foie gras goes global from China's mountainous county
- Masterful lamian cook in NW China’s Qinghai makes his noodles thin enough to thread a needle
- Slice of pizza helps build China-Italy exchanges bridge
- What Hebei Can Offer丨Hebei instant noodles go global
- Flavor feast: A food review of Fudan University's cafeteria
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.