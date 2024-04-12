What Hebei Can Offer丨Hebei instant noodles go global

(People's Daily App) 13:13, April 12, 2024

China not only has the world's largest instant noodle market in terms of sales but also has the world's largest instant noodle production base, located in Longyao county, Hebei Province. Jinmailang is one of the biggest producers of instant noodles in China and the pride of Longyao county. It has attracted many well-known enterprises at home and abroad to settle in Longyao, creating an industrial cluster. Driven by the Belt and Road Initiative and the leading enterprises, Longyao county is actively reaching out to overseas markets. Its products have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions, including South Africa, Brazil, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. What is so unique about the world's largest instant noodle production base? How are instant noodles made? Find out as our host Adrian from the UK visits one of the most famous instant noodle brands in China - Jinmailang.

