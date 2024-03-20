Visitors flock to NW China's Tianshui to savor local spicy hot pot

People's Daily Online) 16:27, March 20, 2024

Photo shows Tianshui spicy hot pot, a local delicacy in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wenjia)

Tianshui spicy hot pot, from northwest China's Gansu Province, has recently become an internet sensation.

In the downtown area of Qinzhou district, Tianshui, long queues are a common sight at many spicy hot pot restaurants, as food enthusiasts from across the country flock to the city to savor this tongue-numbing and fiery delicacy.

The local government has implemented various initiatives to attract visitors, including launching dedicated bus routes, adding temporary parking lots for tourist vehicles, and distributing gifts such as local specialties and attraction tickets.

Photo shows people waiting to taste Tianshui spicy hot pot at a restaurant in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wenjia)

Photo shows a bus route dedicated to foodies seeking to savor Tianshui spicy hot pot in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wenjia)

