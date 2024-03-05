Home>>
Trending in China | Pine nuts: A nutritious and medicinal powerhouse
(People's Daily App) 16:54, March 05, 2024
Pine nuts are the edible seeds of trees from the pine family, such as the red pine. These nutrient-rich seeds are packed with essential components like fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. They are used in traditional Chinese medicine for numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health, nourishing the skin, and promoting longevity.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China names and shames pharmaceutical companies for bad faith
- Flu season sees spike in drug production
- Experts call for healthy lifestyle amid frenzy over weight loss
- Trending in China | Explore the delicacies of China's Xinjiang
- Chinese scientists achieve breakthrough in biosynthesis of anticancer drug paclitaxel
- Trending in China | Cinnamon: tasty ancient remedy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.