Trending in China | Pine nuts: A nutritious and medicinal powerhouse

(People's Daily App) 16:54, March 05, 2024

Pine nuts are the edible seeds of trees from the pine family, such as the red pine. These nutrient-rich seeds are packed with essential components like fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. They are used in traditional Chinese medicine for numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health, nourishing the skin, and promoting longevity.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

