China names and shames pharmaceutical companies for bad faith

Xinhua) 13:18, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- On Tuesday, a center under China's National Healthcare Security Administration published a list of 26 pharmaceutical companies that had been rated to have "serious" or "especially serious" bad faith and dishonest practices.

The list was published by the administration's guidance center for medicine prices, public bidding, and procurement.

The administration sets up a list of dishonest companies rated by provincial-level authorities. The list is used for credit assessment in medicine prices, public bidding, and procurement processes.

Dishonest conduct includes relevant enterprises' commercial bribery, tax violations, monopoly, unfair pricing, disrupting the centralized procurement of medicines, and bad-faith breaches of contracts.

