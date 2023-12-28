China sees steady decline in illegal practice of medicine cases

Xinhua) 11:02, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of criminal cases involving the illegal practice of medicine in China dropped steadily over the 2018-2022 period, China's top court announced on Wednesday.

Statistics from the Supreme People's Court (SPC) indicate that during the period, courts in China concluded more than 3,800 such first-instance cases, with sentences delivered to 5,700 individuals. In 2022, the number of first-instance cases concluded dropped by about 50 percent from 2018.

Following years of crackdowns on the illegal practice of medicine, such activities have been effectively curbed, according to the SPC.

However, the illegal practice of medicine is being conducted in an increasingly stealthy manner and has expanded from traditional medical disciplines to new sectors such as medical aesthetics and assisted reproduction, the court noted.

The SPC on Wednesday also made public six typical cases.

The release of these cases shows the resolve of people's courts to deliver punishment to those who illegally practice medicine, according to an SPC official, who added that courts in China will continue to intensify crackdowns on such crimes and safeguard the people's health and well-being.

