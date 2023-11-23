Chinese researchers develop implantable device for in vivo drug delivery

Xinhua) 09:55, November 23, 2023

LANZHOU, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) --Researchers have developed a soft implantable device with integrated wireless charging and Zinc-ion hybrid supercapacitors that can be used for in vivo drug delivery, according to Lanzhou University.

Their study proposed a prospective power-supply solution for soft implantable devices, shedding light on health monitoring and medical treatment, the university said.

Existing implantable bioelectronic devices show promise in diverse areas of medical diagnosis and treatment. But advancements in their power modules have lagged behind those of tissue-integrated sensor nodes and circuit units, said Lan Wei, a professor at Lanzhou University's School of Physical Science and Technology.

Researchers from Lanzhou University and the University of Pennsylvania worked together on the study and developed the soft implantable power system, which integrates wireless energy transmission and storage modules.

The energy storage unit comprises biodegradable Zinc-ion hybrid supercapacitors, and has high capacitance and output voltage.

Systematic investigations have been conducted to elucidate the charge storage mechanism of the supercapacitor, and to assess the biodegradability and biocompatibility of the materials, Lan said.

Its power supply capabilities have also been successfully demonstrated for controlled in vivo drug delivery, he added.

The results of the study have been published in the journal Science Advances.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)