Traditional Chinese Medicine Center unveiled in Tunis

December 16, 2023

People pose for a group photo in front of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center at Mongi Slim Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia, on Dec. 15, 2023. The Traditional Chinese Medicine Center was unveiled in Tunis on Friday. (Xinhua)

TUNIS, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Traditional Chinese Medicine Center was unveiled on Friday in the Tunisian capital Tunis.

A ceremony was held to mark the establishment of the center, which is located in Mongi Slim Hospital.

The event was attended by the Tunis governorate's Regional Health Director Tarek Ben Nasr, and a Chinese delegation headed by Gong Jianping, director of the Health Commission of China's Jiangxi Province.

Ben Nasr said "the traditional Chinese acupuncture has been welcomed here in Tunisia, and I hope the center will operate under better conditions and become a model for the promotion of traditional Chinese medicine in Tunis and other places."

For his part, Gong said the establishment of the center was part of the concrete outcomes of the medical and health program launched at a ministerial conference of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, which would further promote medical exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

A total of 27 batches of medical teams with 1,153 members have been dispatched from China's Jiangxi Province to the North African country since 1973, providing more than 6 million outpatient services to the local people, according to Gong.

For years, Chinese doctors have provided acupuncture services at Mongi Slim Hospital to local people.

