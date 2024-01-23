Home>>
Trending in China | Cinnamon: tasty ancient remedy
(People's Daily App) 16:33, January 23, 2024
Cinnamon, an aromatic spice obtained from the bark of Cinnamomum trees, is used in both Chinese and Western cuisines. It also has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine.
