Mainland food gains popularity in Taiwan region

People's Daily Online) 14:26, December 19, 2023

Dishes such as Suan Cai Yu, or Sichuan fish with pickled mustard greens, konjac spicy strips, and river snail rice noodles have become increasingly popular among people in Taiwan region in recent years.

Local media analysis suggests that the younger generation in Taiwan is increasingly embracing the food culture of the Chinese mainland.

Taiwan's Business Weekly magazine reported a sudden increase in Suan Cai Yu restaurants throughout the region, with new brands constantly emerging. These restaurants primarily serve Suan Cai Yu dishes, along with appetizers and side dishes.

Catering groups in Taiwan are expanding their offerings to include Suan Cai Yu, while traditional restaurants are also adapting their menus to include this popular dish.

In recent years, Taiwan has witnessed a significant rise in the popularity of Suan Cai Yu restaurants.

Local media analysis suggested that the catering industry in Taiwan is grappling with a labor shortage. However, Suan Cai Yu restaurants have managed to address this issue by simplifying their cooking processes and streamlining their service procedures, thereby reducing their dependence on manpower.

Furthermore, the local catering market has long been devoid of innovation, making Suan Cai Yu a refreshing and enticing choice for consumers. And with the assistance of social media platforms, the younger generation in Taiwan is increasingly embracing the food culture of the mainland.

Konjac spicy strips, a traditional snack, have gained popularity among primary school students in Taiwan in recent years. This trend has led to the availability of these snacks not only in supermarkets but also in American-style stores.

River snail rice noodles, a specialty snack originating from Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have also captured the hearts of many people in Taiwan.

A river snail rice noodle restaurant owner cooks river snail rice noodles in Wanhua district, Taipei. (China News Service/Chen Xiaoyuan)

Popular vloggers in Taiwan have played a significant role in boosting the popularity of river snail rice noodles through unboxing videos and brand introductions.

Taiwanese consumers are now buying and trying river snail rice noodles through purchasing agents and group buy platforms. An increasing number of street vendors are also starting to sell freshly cooked river snail rice noodles.

Popular dances and songs from the mainland have also gained popularity among people in Taiwan.

The trendy dance known as "Subject Three" has gained a significant following in Taiwan, with many young locals enthusiastically participating in social media challenges to showcase their dance skills.

State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said she had heard that many of the top 10 songs on KTV playlists in Taiwan are from the Chinese mainland.

"It is now common to see a song, a dance, or a type of cuisine quickly become popular across the Taiwan Strait through social media platforms," Zhu said. "This unique form of communication among young people from both sides is a new cultural exchange phenomenon in the process of cross-Strait integration and development."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)