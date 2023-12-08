Trending in China | Donghuo: Northeast China's winter delicacy

(People's Daily App) 16:27, December 08, 2023

Donghuo, a winter-exclusive frozen foods delicacy from Northeast China, is made using natural outdoor ice chests and has gained popularity nationwide. It involves freezing pears, persimmons, yellow peaches, and more. It's easy to store and has a sweet and delicious taste, making it a convenient option for immediate consumption after thawing or for preserving through canning.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Ruijie)

