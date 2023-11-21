LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking unveiled

Xinhua) 10:55, November 21, 2023

A chef prepares 5J Cinco Jotas iberico ham at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A chef prepares 5J Cinco Jotas iberico ham at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Snacks are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Former French Culture Minister Jack Lang tastes Moutai at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A chef from Japan prepares dessert at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese snacks are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A staff member presents Moutai Cocktail Signature at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A chef from South Korea prepares snacks at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2024 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2023. LA LISTE 2024, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)