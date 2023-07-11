2nd Western China Pre-made Food Industry Development Conference kicks off in Chongqing

The 2nd Western China Pre-made Food Industry Development Conference kicks off in Liangping district, Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, July 11, 2023. (Photo/Zou Le)

The 2nd Western China Pre-made Food Industry Development Conference & Western China Pre-made Food Expo 2023 began on July 11 in Liangping district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The three-day event seeks to elevate Liangping's influence as western China's "capital of ready-to-cook food" and foster high-quality development in the pre-made food industry.

Qian Jianchao, Party chief of Liangping district, gives a speech. (Photo/Zou Le)

Qian Jianchao, Party chief of Liangping district, stated that the pre-made food industry is Liangping's best solution to facilitate the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries and enhance their high-quality development.

Qian further declared that the district would expedite building a globally competitive ready-to-cook food industrial base.

The Western China Pre-made Food Expo 2023 drew over 130 enterprises nationwide to showcase nearly 1,000 types of products.

Zhang Feng, deputy secretary of the CPC People's Daily Online committee, presents a report on the development of the pre-made food industry. (Photo/Zou Le)

Zhang Feng, deputy secretary of the CPC People's Daily Online committee, launched a report on the development of the pre-made food industry at the event and unveiled the top 10 innovative development cases for ready-to-cook food across China.

Zhang Feng (right), deputy secretary of the CPC People's Daily Online Committee, presents a plaque signifying the establishment of a research base for the pre-made food industry. (Photo/Zou Le)

Prepared by the Research Institute of People's Daily Online, the report delivers a comprehensive analysis of local governments' policies supporting the pre-made food industry and corresponding industry standards. It encapsulates the industry's development in major regions and anticipates its trends, offering valuable suggestions. The report will be instrumental in aiding the high-quality development of the pre-made food industry.

Wang Zhen, vice president of the China Good Agri-products Development & Service Association, makes a speech. (Photo/Zou Le)

During the event, the Research Institute of People's Daily Online recognized Liangping district as a base for its pre-made food industry survey, marking its first survey base in this sector. The research institute previously established three survey bases focused on artificial intelligence and social governance.

A pre-made food branch of the China Good Agri-products Development & Service Association was also introduced at the event, and a research institute for China's pre-made food industry was revealed.

Liangping district confirmed 18 projects with a total value of about 7 billion yuan (approximately $971 million). Once executed, these projects will further refine the entire industrial chain of the pre-made food industry in the district.

