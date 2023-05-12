Crayfish dishes offered to mark graduation in Nanjing's university
Chefs cook crayfish at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics during the crayfish festival held to mark the graduation season in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Different flavors of crayfish dishes are offered at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics during the crayfish festival held to mark the graduation season in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Chefs cook crayfish at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics during the crayfish festival held to mark the graduation season in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
A crayfish installation is set up at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics during the crayfish festival held to mark the graduation season in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
