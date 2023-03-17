Small but unique: The birth of 'zhacai'

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 17, 2023

Pickled mustard tuber, known as zhacai in Chinese, is a household dish made of stems of mustard in China. After being plucked and thickly cut into equal sized slices, the stems are aired for a day to be dried. Then the stems are put into a pickling jar with salt for about ten days. When the stems are well-pickled, they will be transferred into sealed pots with paprika and sugar, and zhacai is ready for foodies. Although inconspicuous and small, Zhacai is an important embellishment in home cooking.

(Compiled by Sun Hang, video source: Kuaishou)

