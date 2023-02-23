Traditional Chinese puff pastries that are filled with imagination

(People's Daily App) 14:34, February 23, 2023

Feast your eyes on these innovative Chinese puff pastries shaped like swans, red dates and flowers. With skillful hands and boundless imagination, this chef bakes unforgettable creations.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

