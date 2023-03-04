Home>>
Kitchens open for all to see
(People's Daily App) 15:13, March 04, 2023
In Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, vendors that offer food delivery must transform their kitchens into "sunshine kitchens." They need to install a camera in the kitchen that the public can monitor in real time. The camera installation rate in such kitchens is more than 95 percent in the city.
(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.