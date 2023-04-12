Languages

Archive

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Home>>

Fish balls: a yummy delicacy from South China

(People's Daily App) 15:09, April 12, 2023

Fish balls are a typical delicacy in the Chaoshan region of eastern Guangdong Province in South China. Click on the video to see how the locals make fish balls.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories