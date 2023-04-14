Home>>
Excavator operator fries up crayfish in Changsha
(People's Daily App) 15:18, April 14, 2023
Never miss out the amazing street food in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province as the city enters gourmet season of crayfish. An operator from Hunan Sany Industrial Vocational and Technical College showed his amazing skills by frying up crayfish with an excavator.
