Culinary event offers a taste of China's Zhejiang, CEECs

Xinhua) 16:28, May 17, 2023

Local chefs prepare Zhejiang cuisine at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

Local chefs prepare Zhejiang cuisine at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

Foreign visitors taste Serbian food at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo shows a Zhejiang delicacy at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo shows Zhejiang delicacies at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo shows a Hungarian delicacy at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo shows some Zhejiang delicacies at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo shows a Zhejiang delicacy at a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2023. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows a culinary event at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Featuring a long table banquet, the food fiesta brings the participants a public display of delicacies from Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and Zhejiang Province as well. The culinary event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, will run until May 18. (Xinhuanet/Zhang Qian)

