Trending in China| Exploring the delights of traditional Chinese candy: Sugar melon
(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 05, 2023
Have you ever had sugar melon? It's a melon-like candy made of maltose and a traditional Chinese candy that serves as a kind of sacrificial offering. The appearance of sugar melon is round and cute, and the process of making it is even more enjoyable!
