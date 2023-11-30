Trending in China| Milk fan: A delicious snack from SW China

(People's Daily App) 17:01, November 30, 2023

Milk fan, also known as rushan, is a popular fan-shaped snack made of milk and yogurt. Produced mainly in Dali, Yunnan province, it can be enjoyed raw, dried, fried, toasted, or cooked with other ingredients like Yunnan ham. With a milky white or yellow appearance, milk fan is known for its unique flavor. Beyond its taste, milk fan is nutrient-packed with protein and amino acids, offering various health benefits, such as regulating vital energy and blood, calming the nerves, invigorating the stomach and promoting overall well-being. In 2022, the milk fan-making technique was recognized as a provincial intangible cultural heritage item.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Shan Xin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)