Chinese firms back to Spain's international food show

Xinhua) 13:17, March 21, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Some 150 Chinese companies are in Spain this week for Alimentaria, one of Europe's largest trade shows for the food and beverage industry.

Alimentaria is taking place in Barcelona from March 18 to 21. China's pavilion at the show, which hosts dozens of food and drink demonstrating their products, is organized by the China Chamber of Commerce of Import &Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce &Animal By-Products (CFNA).

"This time we've come back to Barcelona because we wish to bring our excellent products to the world and to Spain," Emma Zhang, project manager of CFNA's exhibitions department told Xinhua. The last time Chinese firms attended the exhibition was in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A focus on the European market is priority for the Chinese companies attending the show, such as the Qingdao Yi Long Packaging Machinery company, which was displaying its automated food packing system.

"We have more and more customers in Europe and I believe that in the future we can have a better understanding with each other," said the company's international sales manager Michael Li.

"This year we have returned to pre-pandemic participation levels, everything has reactivated," Anna Canal, project manager at Alimentaria, told Xinhua.

At this year's Alimentaria, 900 of the 3,200 exhibitors are from outside Spain. The host country has the largest pavilion at the fair, followed by Italy, China and Turkey.

According to the trade show's organizers, more than 100,000 professionals are expected to visit the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)