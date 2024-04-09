Flavor feast: A food review of Fudan University's cafeteria

(People's Daily App) 16:44, April 09, 2024

Have you ever wondered what the cafeteria is like at Fudan University, renowned as one of the best universities in China? Situated in Shanghai, East China, this university's cafeteria offers many mealtime options; students are spoilt for choice. The cafeteria also sells specialty foods during various traditional festivals, allowing students to fully immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations while indulging in delicious meals. Join Egor and Truman as they take us on a cafeteria tour.

(Video source: SHINE)

