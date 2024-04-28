Masterful lamian cook in NW China’s Qinghai makes his noodles thin enough to thread a needle

People's Daily Online) 15:14, April 28, 2024

A cook shows off his skills in making lamian noodles thin enough to thread a needle. Lamian noodles are a specialty cuisine in Hualong Hui Autonomous County, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)

In the Hualong Hui Autonomous County of Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, a lamian noodle cook recently demonstrated his remarkable skill by making lamian noodles, a specialty cuisine, so fine and thin they can thread through the eye of a needle.

This impressive feat showcases the expertise of this particular cook to create this specialty cuisine, which is a celebrated art form in the region.

In particular, the lamian chef in the county has achieved the incredible skills of threading a needle with 42 strands of these meticulously hand crafted lamian noodles, highlighting the culinary dexterity that lamian cooking demands.

Currently, individuals from Hualong county operate approximately 18,000 lamian noodle restaurants across 280 cities in China, with more than 100 establishments overseas in countries including Malaysia and Türkiye.

The popularity of this noodle art form has turned it into a significant economic contributor, with statistics showing that profits from the lamian noodle industry in Hualong county have reached 3.69 billion yuan (about $509.3 million) in 2023.

A cook expertly displays his skills of making lamian noodles, a specialty cuisine, in Hualong Hui Autonomous County, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. These lamian noodles are known for being thin enough to thread a needle. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

A cook proves his culinary dexterity and skills by threading a needle with lamian noodles in Hualong Hui Autonomous County, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

A cook threads a needle with lamian noodles in Hualong Hui Autonomous County, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

Photo shows a bowl of lamian noodles. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

