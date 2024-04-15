Home>>
Trending in China | Fairy tofu: Green, clear and delicious
(People's Daily App) 16:44, April 15, 2024
Have you ever eaten green tofu? Made from leaves from the doufuchai plant, this variety is much like common white tofu but is very springy and has a translucent emerald color, earning it the name "fairy tofu".
(Video source: Kuaishou)
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
