Trending in China | Fairy tofu: Green, clear and delicious

(People's Daily App) 16:44, April 15, 2024

Have you ever eaten green tofu? Made from leaves from the doufuchai plant, this variety is much like common white tofu but is very springy and has a translucent emerald color, earning it the name "fairy tofu".

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)