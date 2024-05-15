Trending in China | Eight Treasures Herbal Soup: a nourishing blend of Chinese herbs

(People's Daily App) 15:59, May 15, 2024

Eight Treasures Herbal Soup is a nutritious dish made with meats such as chicken and lamb, grains and eight Chinese herbs. Its unique blend of ingredients provides numerous health benefits.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

