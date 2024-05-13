China Chic Finds | Liuzhou Luosifen: A surprise treat for the world

People's Daily Online) 15:44, May 13, 2024

Luosifen is made by boiling pickled bamboo shoots, dried turnips, fresh vegetables and peanuts in a spiced river snail soup. (Photo/China Daily)

Liuzhou Luosifen has now become the official English name of the signature dish in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Liuzhou Administration for Market Regulation.

The announcement of the official name is a testament to the worldwide popularity of Liuzhou Luosifen, showing that the dish previously considered a street food in China has stepped onto the world stage and will help enterprises actively explore international markets.

Data shows that Liuzhou Luosifen exported to more than 20 countries and regions, with the total value exceeding 100 million yuan ($13.82 million) in 2023, up 38.2 percent year-on-year.

Liuzhou Luosifen is gaining more recognition among overseas consumers. It is particularly popular in Mexico and Vietnam due to its delectable sour and spicy flavors.

